WVU hoops at No. 18 Texas Tech: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more

WVU’s Jalen Bridges calls out a defense against No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 18, 2022. He scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds as his Mountaineers fell 77-68 to the Bears at the WVU Coliseum. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s basketball takes another trip to the Lone Star State as it prepares to face its third straight ranked opponent in the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

West Virginia at No. 18 Texas Tech game info

Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Time: Noon ET

Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: West Virginia leads 16-6 since 2005

Last meeting: No. 14 WVU took down No. 7 Texas Tech 82-71 in Lubbock on Feb. 9, 2021

Matchup preview

The Mountaineers continue this gauntlet stretch of its Big 12 schedule with a trip to face the Red Raiders, who have leapt up the AP Top 25 poll in recent weeks with some marquee wins, including a road upset over top-ranked Baylor. Texas Tech will host WVU after winning four of its last five, while West Virginia looks to recoup after taking a pair of losses to ranked opponents.

In fact, the Mountaineers are looking for their first true road win of the season. They’ve only played two official away games, both coming against ranked opponents (No. 17 Texas and No. 7 Kansas), falling to both.

West Virginia did show some promise against Baylor on Tuesday, competing with the Bears until the final minutes of the contest. Taz Sherman had his first real big game since contracting COVID-19 earlier this month, notching 18 points and a trio of assists. Malik Curry was the leader for the Mountaineers, though, scoring 19 points as a rim attacker from the backcourt.

Despite Curry’s contributions, WVU struggled to score inside — the Mountaineers made just 7-of-22 layups as Bob Huggins lamented that recurring issue.

Texas Tech‘s attack under first-year coach Mark Adams is more spread out, as forward Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders’ four double-figure scorers at 12.6 points per game. He has emerged as the true standard-bearer for TTU, scoring in double digits in six straight games to help the Red Raiders put together the third-best offense in the Big 12.