James Okonkwo (32) goes up for a layup in game against Kansas (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball faces arguably its toughest challenge yet when it travels to face No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

WVU hoops at No. 3 Kansas game information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Kansas leads all-time series 19-6 since 2013

Last meeting: No. 3 KU defeated West Virginia 76-62 on Jan. 7, 2023

West Virginia at Kansas matchup preview

The Mountaineers’ position on the NCAA Tournament bubble has wobbled over the last several weeks as they have struggled to maintain consistency in Big 12 play. After a damaging loss on Saturday to Texas Tech, WVU bounced back to thrash Oklahoma State at home behind big games from Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson.

WVU could solidify its trip to March with this trip to Allen Fieldhouse, a venue in which the Mountaineers have never won.

The Jayhawks put their five-game win streak on the line as they vie for the top seed in the Big 12 Conference. With a strong finish, they could even sneak into the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they would need some real help outside of the Big 12 for that to occur.