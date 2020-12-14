WVU hoops climbs inside the top 10

Following a dominant win over then-No. 19 Richmond on Sunday, the Mountaineers have moved inside the top 10 for the first time this season. West Virginia has moved up three spots to No. 8 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

This marks the first time since Jan. 22, 2018 that WVU holds a spot in the top 10 and is the 250th week in school history that it has been ranked in the AP poll.

Four other Big 12 teams are ranked in this week’s poll. Baylor checks in at No. 2, Kansas at No. 5, Texas is No. 11 and Texas Tech holds the No. 14 spot.

Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers open conference play on Friday, Dec. 18 as they host Iowa State at 9 p.m. It will be televised on ESPNU. A trip to Lawrence, Kansas, to face the No. 5 Jayhawks follows on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m.