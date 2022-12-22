MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the men’s basketball game against Texas at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 21 is a sellout.

Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the Texas game and previously sold-out Kansas game, are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.



Tickets for WVU’s remaining Big 12 Conference home games, as well as nonconference games against Auburn and Stony Brook, are on sale at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans are encouraged to use the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map online at WVUGAME.com to purchase available seats at the WVU Coliseum.

Tickets for tonight’s game against Stony Brook are available for $5. Tickets for WVU’s Big 12 Conference matchups with Iowa State (Feb. 8) and Oklahoma State (Feb. 20) are available for just $10.

Tickets for any remaining women’s basketball home game this season are available for just $3. Also, tickets for any remaining home wrestling match this season and all gymnastics meets are available for just $3.

Tickets for the upcoming women’s basketball, wrestling and gymnastics events are fee free during this special limited time offer at WVUGAME.com. These special, limited time, offers are available at WVUGAME.com until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 23, tickets for all games and events will return to their regular prices.