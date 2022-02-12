MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On February 13, 2009, the No. 13 team in the country strolled into the WVU Coliseum not knowing what was in store.

West Virginia was coming off a poor showing against No. 4 Pittsburgh. Star guard Da’Sean Butler was held to just four points, which was a career-low for any game he had started.

Jay Wright’s 13th-ranked Villanova Wildcats had rattled off six straight wins, three of which came over ranked opponents.

Plus, Butler had recently sprained his ankle before the game. As game time drew nearer, it looked more and more unlikely that Bob Huggins’s star would play against the Wildcats.

“Doc and everybody’s saying he can’t go, he can’t go,” Huggins recalled in December. “[Assistant coach] Billy [Hahn] and I were walking down the stairs and ran into Jay Wright…and Jay said, ‘How’s Da’Sean?’ I said, ‘There’s no way he can play, that’s what they’re telling me, there’s no way he can play.'”

So what happened next was unexpected, to say the least.

Butler got off to a great start, scoring 24 points in the first half. He made a total of six 3-pointers, and became the first WVU men’s basketball player to score more than 40 points in over 30 years.

Butler’s sixth trey-ball capped off a run to silence the Wildcats, and he went on to score a career-high 43 points that night. He led the way as West Virginia handed Villanova its worst loss of the year by a score of 93-72, during a season in which the Wildcats made it all the way to the Final Four.

For Butler, not only did he tally the most points of any game in his college career, but he scored the 11th-most points in a single game in WVU men’s basketball program history that night — all with a bum ankle.

“That’s a guy with a big heart,” Huggins said. “That’s a guy who was extremely competitive, that’s a guy who really honestly wants to help his team. He doesn’t want to let his team down.”

He did, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Two other notable performances happened on this day in WVU men’s hoops history.

1960: Jerry West scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a lopsided win over the Richmond Spiders. West Virginia was ranked No. 5 in the country at the time. For West, it went into the books as the 62nd double-double of his outstanding collegiate career.

1956: Four years earlier, Rod “Hot Rod” Hundley was one of four Mountaineers to tally double figures in a 105-90 win over William & Mary. Hundley led the way with 38 points, which at the time, was the second-most points he had scored in a single game. Hundley would go on to score 40 points the next game, and scored at least 40 points six times in his career.