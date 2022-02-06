WVU hoops history: Insane Jerry West performance, Deuce goes off on Feb. 6

Da'Sean Butler's 33 points vs. St. John's is only the second-best performance on this date in WVU hoops history.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – February 6 has brought some of the best single-game performances for two of the greatest players in West Virginia men’s basketball program history.

One of those performances came from the great Jerry West 62 years ago, while another came from fellow great scorer Da’Sean Butler 50 years later.

Not only that, but the Mountaineers have won each of their last three tilts on this day.

Let’s start with the most recent victory on February 6. It happened just one year ago, and also had an outstanding individual performance.

No. 17 West Virginia hosted No. 23 Kansas at the WVU Coliseum in front of just 1,500 spectators, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with the small crowd, Mountaineer guards Miles McBride and Taz Sherman put on a show.

McBride scored a career-high 31 points, tallied 7 assists, and grabbed 7 rebounds. He was 4-for-5 on 3-pointers, and made all nine of his free throw attempts. Sherman added 25 points, which was his career-best at the time. West Virginia led by 10 at the half, and won 91-79.

On February 6, 1960, another future NBA draft pick put forth one of the best performances of his legendary career.

Jerry West tallied at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game six times during his time with West Virginia, but only once did he eclipse 30 rebounds. And he did it on this day in Morgantown.

West scored 29 points on the strength of going 15-of-18 from the free throw line. He also grabbed a career-high 31 rebounds to help WVU pull in an astounding 85 boards on the day. Behind West’s outstanding performance, No. 5 West Virginia defeated visiting George Washington 101-79.

Two years earlier, West and legendary head coach Fred Schaus picked up a win on Feb. 6, as well. And they did so in the building known as the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden.

West Virginia was ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time in program history during the 1957-58 campaign. West, playing in his first season with the varsity club, tallied a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double, while center Lloyd Sharrar recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The top-ranked Mountaineers defeated St. John’s on its home floor, 87-78.

Fast forward 52 years, and the same matchup presented itself in the same venue. This time, Bob Huggins’ team was ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll, and was looking to move to 19-3 in a year that would take them to the Final Four.

Devin Ebanks recorded a double-double, and Kevin Jones chipped in 13 points and 7 rebounds. But the star that day was Da’Sean Butler, who had one of the best performances of his career.

Butler scored a season-high 33 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from three-point range. This game also marked one of just three times in his career in which he scored at least 30 points and had zero turnovers. The Mountaineers won comfortably, 79-60, as they earned their first of four victories that season at The Garden.

On February 6, 2016, the 14th-ranked Mountaineers welcomed the 15th-ranked Baylor Bears to the WVU Coliseum. This game featured five future NBA players, including West Virginia’s Jevon Carter and Jaysean Paige.

Carter was held to just seven points, but dished out eight assists. Paige scored 17 points off the bench, and Devin Williams added 16 points.

But no one scored more that day than Daxter Miles Jr., who tallied a game-high 20 points and was 4-for-5 on 3-pointers.