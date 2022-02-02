WVU hoops history: Mountaineers love to Brawl on Feb. 3

When the Backyard Brawl was a league clash, WVU loved playing Pitt on this date

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – While this year’s West Virginia men’s basketball team isn’t playing Thursday, Feb. 3 has been a successful day for the program in the past.

Overall, the Mountaineers are 21-11 all-time on this day.

It was on Feb. 3, 1987 that forwards Darryl Prue and Tyrone Shaw each recorded double-doubles against UAB. Shaw led the way with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Prue equaled him on the glass and added 23 points.

But maybe no victories have been sweeter than the four wins over arch-rival Pitt on this day over the years. It started on this day in 1959.

The 10th-ranked Mountaineers hosted the unranked Panthers at the Mountaineer Field House. Jerry West tallied 16 points and five rebounds, but West Virginia was led in that game by Bucky Bolyard. The senior Preston County native scored a game-high 22 points to help lead WVU to a 73-64 victory.

West Virginia defeated the Panthers by 21 in Pittsburgh two weeks later, and made it all the way to the NCAA Championship game that season.

While in-state products led the way this day in ’59, it was a pair of out-of-state imports that led West Virginia to victory in the Backyard Brawl exactly 12 years later.

Guard Wil Robinson scored a game-high 25 points and collected eight rebounds. Forward Sam Oglesby chipped in 23 points and 10 rebounds in a double-double performance. West Virginia held off a second-half comeback attempt by Pitt, and picked up a four-point victory.

A win that day in the Backyard Brawl helped turn the 70-71 season around, as the Mountaineers won 10 of their final 15 games.

The 1998 men’s basketball season schedule had an interesting wrinkle to it: back-to-back games, separated by just six days, against the team’s biggest rival.

No. 15 West Virginia won the first meeting in Pittsburgh in late January, and less than a week later, the Mountaineers and Panthers squared off again in Morgantown. Four different Mountaineers finished the game in double-figures, including future Best Virginia head coach Jarrod West. West scored 18 points, but Marcus Gore put forth a monster performance of 14 points and 15 rebounds, to propel Gale Catlett’s crew to a 90-72 victory.

In two of the aforementioned meetings on this day, West Virginia was ranked. In the most recent Backyard Brawl that was played on February 3, both teams were featured in the AP Top 25.

The sixth-ranked Mountaineers welcomed No. 22 Pittsburgh to the Coliseum. No one knew at the time that Bob Huggins and West Virginia were on their way to a historic run to a Big East Tournament title and an appearance in the Final Four.

On that day, all anyone cared about was beating the Panthers — and they did.

Da’Sean Butler led all scorers with 18 points. Sophomore Devin Ebanks led all players with 16 rebounds, and fellow forward Kevin Jones tallied 16 points. The Mountaineers never trailed in the game, and won comfortably, 70-51.

15,419 fans crammed into the Coliseum to see West Virginia down Pitt on February 3, 2010 — the seventh-biggest home crowd in program history, and more than double the number of fans who were in the Mountaineer Field House on the same day 51 years prior to see WVU and the Panthers play to the same result.