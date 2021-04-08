WVU hoops lands Old Dominion transfer Curry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of last season’s top scorers in Conference USA is transferring to WVU.

According to a post on Twitter, Old Dominion guard Malik Curry has committed to Bob Huggins’ program:

During the 2020-21 season, Curry was Old Dominion’s leading scorer, averaging 15.7 points per game. He also ranked 10th in scoring in the conference.

The native of Wilmington, Delaware, also led his team in scoring during the 2019-20 season.

Before Old Dominion, Curry began his collegiate career at Palm Beach State. He becomes the second Conference USA athlete to announce a transfer to WVU, following in the footsteps of forward Dimon Carrigan of Florida International.