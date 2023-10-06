The WVU men’s basketball team returned to the Coliseum on Friday night with a new season tip-off event, Mountaineer Madness.

Instead of just the usual intrasquad scrimmage, the night featured a three-point contest, shooting skills contest and dunk contest.

The three-point contest started the night and it matched up a player and assistant coach. The lineup was Josiah Harris and Alex Ruoff, Seth Wilson and Da’Sean Butler, Kerr Kriisa and Jordan McCabe, and Quinn Slazinski and DerMarr Johnson.

Kriisa made eight straight from beyond the arc in the opening round en route to the victory with McCabe.

The shooting skills event provided an opportunity for the fans to get involved. The four teams consisted of a player, an assistant and a participant from the crowd. The team that made a layup, three-pointer and half-court shot the fastest was the winner. It was the fan on Butler and Ofri Naveh’s team that nailed the half-court shot for the victory.

After a Q&A session with head coach Josh Eilert and a few players, Pat Suemnick, Jeremiah Bembry and Noah Farrakhan faced off in the dunk contest. The coaching staff served as the judges.

If it hadn’t been for a score of 9.5 from Coach Eilert and Coach Johnson, Suemnick’s first dunk would have received a perfect score. On Farrakhan’s second slam of the contest, the 6-foot-1 guard jumped over 7-foot Ali Ragab and brought the house down. He received a perfect 10, leading to a final challenge against Suemnick. The dunks were so impressive that the crowd voted it a split decision.

The Mountaineers scrimmaged in front of the fans for a short period before ending the night with an autograph session on the court.

Eilert’s squad returns to the WVU Coliseum on October 27 when it hosts George Mason in a charity exhibition matchup at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.