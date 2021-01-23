WVU hoops to host limited spectators for Jan. 30 game vs. Florida

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics plan to welcome fans back to the WVU Coliseum for the first time this basketball season, when the Mountaineers play host to the Florida Gators on Jan. 30.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at indoor events, attendance will be capped at 1,000 spectators. Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaching staffs, along with a limited number of WVU students and fans. WVU officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the attendance policy, if needed, based on current health conditions.

With the overall capacity being limited to 1,000, there will not be a public sale of tickets for men’s basketball games. Eligible Mountaineer Athletic Club members at the Mountaineer Scholar level and higher will be contacted about ticket and parking availability in the coming days. Information for students to obtain men’s basketball tickets will be released next week and ticket information for WVU women’s basketball, gymnastics and wrestling will be released separately prior to those home events.

Face coverings will be required of all spectators entering the WVU Coliseum. Face coverings should always be worn while fans are in the WVU Coliseum with the exception of when eating and drinking.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome a limited number of fans back into the Coliseum for our home events,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “Safety will continue to be our priority as we still must manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is a start to getting Mountaineer fans back to where they want to be. We have put a lot of work into the Coliseum as we celebrate its 50th anniversary, and Jan. 30 will be a great moment when we can open the doors to a limited capacity.”

As previously announced, basketball season ticket holders from last season will maintain ticket priority for next year, regardless of their purchase status in 2020-21.

All men’s and women’s home basketball games as well as home wrestling and gymnastics events will either be televised on the ESPN family of networks or streamed through Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The lone exception will be the Feb. 6 men’s game against Kansas, which will be televised on CBS.