WVU hoops vs. Bellarmine: Tip time, TV/stream info, odds and more

A five-game homestand continues Tuesday for WVU hoops.

The Mountaineers are getting ready to entertain Bellarmine for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know about West Virginia’s next game: 

West Virginia (5-1) vs. Bellarmine (2-5) game information 

Matchup notes

West Virginia is coming off a narrow victory over Eastern Kentucky. The Mountaineers won 80-77, but trailed until the final six minutes of the contest.

Fifth-year guard Taz Sherman continued his hot start to the season, netting a new career-high for his tenure at WVU with 28 points in 37 minutes. The junior college transfer went 8-15 from the field and 8-11 from the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine enters Tuesday’s tilt as a winner of back-to-back contests. But before the Knights earned victories over Central Michigan and Franklin, they opened the season by losing five in a row. During that stretch, Bellarmine competed against three of the best teams in college basketball, falling to then-No. 7 Purdue (96-67), former No. 1 Gonzaga (92-50) and then-No. 2 UCLA (75-62).

Bellarmine recently began transitioning from Division II to Division I in all sports during the 2020-21 academic year.

Click here for a more detailed preview of Tuesday’s matchup.

