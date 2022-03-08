West Virginia men’s basketball tips off its last push for an NCAA Tournament when it embarks on a Big 12 Tournament run against Kansas State. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash between the league’s 8- and 9-seeds.

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Kansas State game information

Date: March 9, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPNU

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: West Virginia leads 14-9 since 1950

Meetings in Big 12 Tournament: 1 (2017)

Last meeting: Kansas State defeated WVU 78-73 at the Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 14, 2022

WVU vs. K-State matchup preview

2022 has treated neither the Mountaineers nor the Wildcats very well so far, which is why both squads will open the conference tournament with its play-in game. The winner gets a shot at sixth-ranked Kansas, the top seed in the tournament.

West Virginia (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) is coming off a victory to end the regular season, masking one of the toughest stretches in recent program history. The Mountaineers ended the season winning just two of their last 15 games, a skid which solidified their spot as the league’s bottom seed and greatly imperiled their chances at the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State (14-16, 6-12) similarly had a difficult slide to end the campaign, winning two of its last eight.

Despite their records, both of these teams rank in Ken Pomeroy’s top 71, and could very well simply be victims of the toughest league in the country — West Virginia ranks No. 4 in terms of strength of schedule, while Kansas State sits right behind.

Some of the Big 12’s best players will square off to open the tournament, including K-State’s All-Big 12 First Team guard Nijel Pack. He matches up against WVU’s high-powered (but streaky) backcourt, featuring All-Big Second Team honoree Taz Sherman, the league’s second-best scorer.