After a one-game pit stop in the Oakland Zoo, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum this week for a two-game homestand. The Mountaineers begin the week with a matchup against a Morehead State team that is also on a two-game winning streak.

Here’s everything you need to know about this matchup.

WVU men’s hoops vs. Morehead State game information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV.

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: WVU leads 4-0 since 1980

Last meeting: WVU 84, Morehead State 67 in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 19, 2021 (NCAA Tournament)

West Virginia vs. Morehead State matchup preview

Bob Huggings’ new and improved squad is off to a 2-0 start, and has looked impressive thus far.

The Mountaineers are coming off a dominant win over Pitt behind 18 points off the bench by Joe Toussaint, 16 points by starting guard Erik Stevenson, and 11 more off the bench by big man Mohamed Wague. The win pushed West Virginia’s winning streak in the hoops edition of the Backyard Brawl to six straight.

Tuesday’s meeting with Morehead State (2-1) will be the fifth matchup between the two programs. Both teams’ seasons were on the line the last time they met.

Miles McBride had a monster performance in that NCAA Tournament game, tallying 30 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in a 17-point victory that kept WVU’s season alive.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Kedrian Johnson are the only players who faced the Eagles that day that are currently on Huggins’ roster.

Five Mountaineers are averaging double-digit points per game, led by Stevenson and Toussaint, who are both scoring at a clip of 13 points per game.

Morehead State senior guard Mark Freeman paces the Eagles in scoring at 13.5 points per contest. Sophomore guard Drew Thelwell averages 12.7 points a game.

West Virginia and Morehead State will square off beginning at 7 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday. The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.