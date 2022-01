Pregame festivities take place at the WVU Coliseum ahead of a WVU men’s basketball home game. (Photo by Scott Lituchy.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — According to a statement from WVU, ESPN has announced that tonight’s men’s basketball game between West Virginia and Oklahoma State will move from ESPNU to ESPN2.

The contest is still slated for a 9 p.m. ET tip at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1) will wrap up a brief Big 12 homestand tonight. They’ve dropped back-to-back games against Oklahoma State.

