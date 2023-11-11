MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Kent State, Cleveland State, and Duke to the Mountaineer Quad at the WVU Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 12. Start time is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Admission to Sunday’s home opener is free, while fans can catch all of WVU’s matches on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and keep up with live stats at WVUsports.com.

West Virginia starts the event off looking to even up the all-time series against Kent State in the pair’s eighth meeting in history. The Mountaineers trail the Golden Flashes 4-3 in the overall series despite coming out victorious in the previous three meetings – 1960, 2001 and 2021.

Following its battle with KSU, the Mountaineers set up for a showdown with Cleveland State (0-1) in the team’s 38th meeting all-time. The Gold and Blue holds a 27-10 advantage over CSU in the series, which includes a 24-10 victory as part of a tri-meet inside the Coliseum to close the first half of the 2021-22 season.

WVU meets Duke (0-3) in the programs’ inaugural dual meeting in the final contest of the afternoon.

In the polls, West Virginia received 14 votes in the latest NWCA Coaches Poll, while nine members of the team begin the season in FloWrestling’s rankings – No. 24 Jett Strickenberger (125), No. 17 Jordan Titus (141), No. 18 Ty Watters (149), No. 24 Caleb Dowling (157), No. 17 Peyton Hall (165), No. 31 Brody Conley (174), No. 20 Dennis Robin (184), No. 29 Austin Cooley (197) and No. 17 Michael Wolfgram (HWT).