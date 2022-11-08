MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown gave the latest injury update on his team Tuesday afternoon.

The Mountaineers are expecting to see the return of their starting running back. However, multiple other contributors on both sides of the football are still dealing with injuries.

Starting tailback Tony Mathis will return to the field this week, according to the head coach. Mathis has missed each of the last two games due to an injury. He has rushed for 492 yards and five touchdowns this season, averaging 5.0 yards per rush.

Staying on offense, veteran offensive lineman James Gmiter is out once again this week. Gmiter will miss his fourth straight contest. He has not suited up since the team’s win over Baylor last month.

On defense, Brown announced that redshirt freshman Davis Mallinger will miss the remainder of the season. He recently had surgery, and according to Brown, will miss “a significant piece of time.” Mallinger ranks seventh on the team in total tackles (25), and is tied for third with two sacks.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Lance Dixon will return to action this week. Dixon has missed each of the last three contests.

Meanwhile, defensive back Charles Woods is “kind of questionable” ahead of Saturday’s contest versus Oklahoma according to Brown. Woods has played in each of the last two games, recording a total of seven tackles from his cornerback spot. The standout defensive back has missed the majority of this season after sustaining a leg injury in the season opener versus Pittsburgh.

Woods had surgery earlier this fall.