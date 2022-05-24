Neal Brown was back at it on Tuesday with his patented “Let’s Go!” tweet, signalling a new addition to his roster.

This time, the Mountaineers earned the commitment of junior college cornerback Jaylon Shelton. The 6-2, 190-pound prospect will be eligible for the 2022 season.

Shelton, a product of Tyler Junior College in Texas, announced his decision in a tweet on Tuesday. He becomes the third junior college transfer in WVU’s 2022 class after visiting the campus earlier this week.

The New London, Texas native was courted by power five schools TCU and Indiana, as well as Louisiana Tech. He will have three years of eligibility with the Mountaineers.