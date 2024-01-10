Veteran WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in a social media post Wednesday after his eligibility expired at the end of this past season.

“Thank you to Coach [Neal] Brown for taking a chance on me, Coach [Jordan Lesley] for the knowledge, and to Coach [Jeff] Koonz for your wisdom, teaching and grace,” Kpogba said.

The North Carolina native spent the last two seasons with the Mountaineers following previous stints at Syracuse and East Mississippi Community College. He started all 12 games and recorded a team-high 92 tackles in 2022 on the way to an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention nod.

This fall, he led WVU once more with 97 tackles while adding three sacks. He recorded ten or more tackles in four games, and he played six games with at least one full tackle-for-loss.

He was one of two players (Danny Stutsman – Oklahoma) to be a top-10 tackler in the Big 12 each of the last two seasons.