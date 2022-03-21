MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to expected inclement weather in the Morgantown area on Wednesday, the West Virginia University baseball team’s game against Marshall has been moved to Tuesday, March 22.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Tickets are still available at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum or on game day at the ballpark’s box office. Fans will have the opportunity to play Baseball Bingo with prizes available. It’s also Dollar Night, with all tickets and select concessions available for just $1.

Fans with tickets to the originally-scheduled matchup on March 23 will be good at the gate on Tuesday. Fans who are unable to attend Tuesday’s re-scheduled game can exchange them for tickets to a future home game this season at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineer Ticket Office or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

Fans also can follow the action with live stats, found on WVUsports.com. Additionally, Tuesday’s game against the Thundering Herd will air live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the WVU Gameday App and WVUsports.com.

WVU is 50-25 all-time against Marshall. The in-state foes met three times last season, with the Mountaineers winning twice. In all, West Virginia has won 10 of the last 11 meetings against the Herd.

The Mountaineers (10-8) enter the matchup on a 21-game win streak in midweek, home games, dating back to April 3, 2017.

Last time out, WVU dropped a weekend series at Campbell from March 18-20, in Buies Creek, North Carolina. The Mountaineers fell in Game 1, 8-6, before winning, 6-3, in the middle game. The Camels took the series finale, 6-5.

Sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook continues to lead the Mountaineers with a .385 average. He is one of five players with double-digit RBI this spring. Junior outfielder Victor Scott II leads the way in that category, with 18.

Additionally, WVU has stolen 67 bases in 18 games this season, good for No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 Conference.

Marshall is led by coach Jeff Waggoner, who has led the Herd to an 11-9-1 start to the 2022 campaign. MU is coming off a series loss at FIU to begin Conference USA play last weekend.

Infielder/outfielder Luke Edwards is hitting a team-best .348 with four home runs and 21 RBI for Marshall. He is one of two players with 20 or more runs driven in this spring (catcher Ryan Leitch, 25). Catcher Kyle Schaefer’s five homers are good for No. 1 on the squad.