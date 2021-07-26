WVU men’s basketball adds James Okonkwo

James Okonkwo has signed a grant-in-aid to attend and play basketball for West Virginia University during the 2021-22 academic year, coach Bob Huggins announced today.

Okonkwo, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward, is a native of Maidenhead, England, and came to the United States last August, where he attended Beckley Prep in Beckley, West Virginia, and played for coach Justin Dempsey. He originally excelled as a tennis player in England and has recently began his basketball career. Okonkwo graduated from Furze Platt Senior School in Maidenhead, England.

Okonkwo only played in limited games last season due to a broken finger and COVID-19. This summer, he is playing for the All-Ohio Red team in AAU basketball.

“James is 17 years old, he’s 6-foot-8 and can run and jump,” Huggins said. “He’s had a great summer, and James is a very good rebounder and shot blocker. He will fit in extremely well with our style of play.”

Okonkwo is expected to enroll at WVU for the fall semester, starting Aug. 18.