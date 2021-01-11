WVU men’s basketball game vs. Baylor postponed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time this season, a Big 12 game featuring WVU men’s basketball has been postponed.

According to a statement from the team, the contest against No. 2 Baylor in Waco, Texas will not be played Tuesday due to West Virginia being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds established by the conference.

“Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” athletic director Shane Lyons said. “While this issue has hit many college basketball programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season.”

No determination has been made for any future WVU games, according to the statement.

During his Monday morning press conference, head coach Bob Huggins noted that his team recently underwent COVID testing, but he did not have results to share at the time. He also indicated that guard Kedrian Johnson has the flu.

“We just got tested again. I won’t know till later today what the results are,” Huggins said. “We had a guy who had the flu really bad, obviously, and then we had a couple guys who kinda had flu symptoms more than — it didn’t knock them down like it knocked [Johnson] down. As of yesterday, everybody was there and everybody was fine.”

WVU has experienced several scheduling shuffles this season linked to COVID outbreaks at other programs, but this is the first scheduling change caused COVID issues among the Mountaineers.

This change also breaks up a stretch of back-to-back games for the Mountaineers against top five opponents. West Virginia’s most recent outing resulted in a 72-70 loss to No. 4 Texas.