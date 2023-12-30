CLEVELAND — Whether it was because of Noah Farrakhan or RaeQuan Battle, the West Virginia offense never let Ohio State run away with a convincing victory Saturday night.

The two guards just couldn’t stay on the court at the same time when it mattered most.

WVU’s comeback in Cleveland fell just short in the Legends of Basketball Showcase at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the Mountaineers (5-8) faced severe foul trouble in the second half against the Buckeyes (11-2). Interim head coach Josh Eilert’s squad fell 78-75 in a gut-wrenching overtime defeat for its fifth loss in the last seven games.

Ohio State started the game on a 16-6 run in a nine-minute span in which the Buckeyes out-rebounded WVU 10-6 and scored 10 points in the paint. The Mountaineers were 2-for-12 (16.7%) from the field during Ohio State’s opening run.

WVU trailed by as many as 14 points when it fell down 24-10, but a late surge in the first half kept the Mountaineers within striking distance. Fifth-year forward Quinn Slazinski (11 points, eight rebounds) led an 11-0 WVU run midway through the half in which he scored five points and added three quick rebounds.

Slazinski led all scorers with nine first-half points.

A late three-pointer from senior guard Kerr Kriisa (five points, four rebounds, four assists) tied the score at 26-26 shortly before the break, but Ohio State regained a 28-26 lead at halftime. By the halfway point, WVU flipped the shooting percentage battle to 32%-28% in the Mountaineers’ favor.

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse public address announcer sounded like a broken record for the first two minutes of the second half when fifth-year WVU guard RaeQuan Battle (24 points, 10 rebounds) and fifth-year OSU forward Jamison Battle (17 points, nine rebounds) went back-and-forth twice with a pair of made baskets each.

Before five minutes passed in the second half, WVU’s Battle collected his third foul of the night. As a result, he took multiple stints on the bench in the final 20 minutes of Saturday night’s game.

In the meantime, senior guard Noah Farrakhan (19 points, four rebounds) provided the spark offensively. Farrakhan scored nine points in the ten-minute span following Battle’s third foul, essentially going stride-for-stride with an OSU team that hit 5-of-7 shots in a three-minute stretch midway through the half. His ninth point in that span narrowed the Buckeyes’ lead to 50-47 with under nine minutes to play.

Thirteen of Farrakhan’s 19 points came in the second half.

By the 7:24 mark, foul trouble became commonplace among the WVU roster, and Farrakhan picked up his fourth foul of the night. WVU recorded 21 personal fouls on the night, which was the second most in a game all season.

Still, the Mountaineers did not go gently.

WVU fell down by as many as nine points, but clutch shots from junior forward Pat Suemnick (nine points, five rebounds) in the game’s final minute tied the score at 65-65. Ohio State suffered a shot-clock violation on the final possession of regulation, and the two teams went to overtime.

In overtime, WVU ran out of gas and fouls to give. Farrakhan fouled out, and the Buckeyes outscored the Mountaineers 13-10 in the extra frame to seal their 11th win of the season.

Ohio State sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. scored a career-high 32 points Saturday night, which is the highest scoring total of a WVU opponent this season. It was the second time the Mountaineers allowed an opposing player to score 30 points this season (Monmouth’s Xander Rice – 30).

Outside of RaeQuan Battle’s game-opening three-pointer, WVU never led Saturday night.

The Mountaineers start Big 12 play on Saturday, Jan. 6, with their first true road game of the season against No. 3 Houston (12-0) at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.