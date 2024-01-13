MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert needed one badly, and he got it Saturday night.

The Mountaineers (6-10, 1-2 Big 12) went stride-for-stride with No. 25 Texas (12-4, 1-2 Big 12) for 40 minutes, and they took down the Longhorns by a score of 76-73 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown to break a three-game losing streak.

WVU is now 4-1 in its last five games as an unranked team playing against a ranked opponent.

His first start against Kansas State was somewhat shaky, but Pat Suemnick returned to his scoring ways of recent with a game-high 11 first-half points (4-of-5 shooting) Saturday night, including an impressive reverse slam to awaken the WVU Coliseum crowd early in the outing.

“It’s just one of those moments,” Suemnick said. “It gets everybody going.”

He finished the game with career-highs in points (16) and rebounds (six).

Along with Suemnick, senior guard Kerr Kriisa found some success from deep. Kriisa drained two threes two take two separate leads. In total, there were 11 lead changes in the first half. Both teams made just three three-pointers in the first 20 minutes and shot under 40% from the field.

At halftime, the Mountaineers held a 30-28 advantage. It was just the third time this season that WVU has led at halftime in back-to-back games.

The back-and-forth action ensued in the second half, and another pair of threes from Kriisa (14 points, four rebounds) sparked some life into the WVU offense as it appeared to doze off at the start of the second half. Soon enough, the Mountaineers went on a 7-0 run to take a nine-point lead with 5:45 left on the clock.

After a brief surge by the Longhorns, WVU received a break when Texas Forward Dylan Disu (18 points, six rebounds) fouled out with just over two minutes left to play. Both teams continued to swap baskets in the ensuing 90 seconds, but WVU forward Akok Akok widened the scoring gap to five points (70-65) on an and-one opportunity off a dunk with 40 seconds to play.

Texas missed its next shot, and WVU rode free throws the rest of the way to a victory. The Mountaineers were also able to hit their free throws when it mattered, but they only made 27-of-41 (65.8%) free-throw opportunities against Texas.

The Longhorns committed 22 turnovers Saturday night, which is the most by a WVU opponent this season. WVU also outrebounded Texas 32-31, and they just barely lost the points-in-the paint battle 28-26.

WVU hits the road for its final trip to Norman, Oklahoma, in the Big 12 era as the Mountaineers take on the Sooners (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.