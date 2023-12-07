The fourth, and final, game of West Virginia University men’s basketball’s current homestand will take place Saturday evening against Drexel.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mountaineers’ home matchup against the Dragons:

WVU basketball vs. Drexel game information

WVU basketball vs. Drexel matchup preview

So far this season, Drexel is one of the hardest teams to figure out in all of college basketball. The Dragons suffered losses to La Salle and Temple during the first week of the season, but they’ve won four of their last six games, including a 57-55 neutral-site win over No. 18 Villanova at the Big 5 Classic.

Drexel is currently allowing the fewest points per game (61.8) in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), and that total is the 18th-best in the country. Its offense is much less productive, scoring 64.8 points per game, which is the third-fewest in the CAA. Only two players are averaging double-figures in points: senior forward Amari Williams (11.7 points per game) and sophomore guard Justin Moore (10.3 points per game).

The Mountaineers enter Saturday’s game with four losses in their last five games, and the team is consistently producing better in the first half than the second.

West Virginia is outscoring its opponents by 21 points in the first half, but it is also being outscored by 41 points after halftime this season. On average, WVU is scoring more points per game in the first half than the second. Their opponents, meanwhile, are scoring 6.25 points per game more in the second half than they did in the first.

Forward Quinn Slazinski leads WVU in scoring with 17.4 points per game, while center Jesse Edwards isn’t too far behind him with 16.3 points per game. Edwards is also hauling in 9.9 rebounds per game.

WVU’s roster received a boost before Wednesday’s loss to Pitt when forward Akok Akok was cleared by medical professionals to return to game action. Akok is expected to be available again Saturday, which will also mark the final game of point guard Kerr Kriisa’s nine-game suspension.