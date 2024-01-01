Josh Eilert and the WVU men’s basketball team begin Big 12 Conference play this week. But as fate, and the schedule makers, would have it, things don’t get any easier for the Mountaineers.

Here is everything you need to know about WVU’s Big 12 opener against No. 3 Houston.

WVU basketball at (3) Houston game information

WVU basketball vs. (3) Houston matchup preview

The Mountaineers and Cougars have never met on the hardwood. Of the eight recent or upcoming additions to the Big 12 Conference, WVU has played all but three before. Future matchups with Arizona State and Colorado will also be inaugural affairs.

West Virginia enters the new calendar year with a 5-8 record, as the Mountaineers suffered a sub-.500 record in non-conference play for the first time since the 1987-88 season. WVU, under interim head coach Josh Eilert, will begin Big 12 play with arguably its toughest test to date: on the road at No. 3 Houston.

The Cougars are holding their opponents to 49.4 points per game, and are outscoring the opposition by an average of 26.5 points per victory.

Former Baylor guard LJ Cryer leads Houston’s offensive attack. The senior guard averages 16.9 points per game and is the fifth-leading scorer in the Big 12 Conference. Cryer has enjoyed success against the Mountaineers in the past, most notably netting a career-high eight 3-pointers and a then-career-high 25 points last February against WVU’s defense. Cryer is averaging 3.2 trey balls per game this season.

Redshirt sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp (13.8 ppg) and senior guard Jamal Shead (9.8 ppg) are the next-best scoring options for Kelvin Sampson’s group. Shead has the third-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the conference, and is also third in the league in steals at 2.5 per contest. Redshirt senior J’Wan Roberts paces the Cougars in rebounding average at 7.1.

Houston’s defense is holding its opponents to a 34.5 shooting percentage, which is the best in the country. The Cougars are also among the nation’s best in offensive rebounds per game (16.08) and turnovers forced per game (18.38).

Those numbers are the opposite of what West Virginia wants to see when the Mountaineers rank last in the Big 12 in shooting percentage, rebounding margin and turnover margin.

West Virginia enters Big 12 play coming off a three-point overtime loss to Ohio State on December 30. The Mountaineers have yet to win back-to-back games this season. Saturday’s game begins a stretch where four of the next five games will be played against ranked opponents. Those games come in quick succession, from January 6-20.