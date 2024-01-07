Josh Eilert and the WVU men’s basketball team will look to capture their first Big 12 win of the season at home on Tuesday. In fact, three of WVU’s next four games will be played inside the WVU Coliseum.

Here is everything you need to know about WVU’s Big 12 home opener against visiting Kansas State.

WVU basketball vs. Kansas State game information

WVU basketball vs. Kansas State matchup preview

West Virginia returns home riding a two-game losing skid. The Mountaineers are coming off a 34-point beat down at the hands of No. 3 Houston. Kansas State, meanwhile, has won three in a row. This will be a matchup between two of the three lowest-scoring teams in the Big 12 Conference.

Jerome Tang’s crew, which advanced to the Elite Eight last season, defeated UCF by 25 points in their Big 12 opener on Saturday.

Interim head coach Josh Eilert will be searching for improvements across the board after looking back at his team’s performance against the Cougars. Shooting and passing were two factors he noted after the game.

Even after being held to just four points over the weekend, RaeQuan Battle continues to lead West Virginia in scoring. He is averaging 21.5 points per game through his first four contests with the Mountaineers.

Junior guard Cam Carter leads Kansas State in scoring at 16.2 points per game. He is one of three Wildcats players averaging at least 15 points per contest. Fifth-year guard Tylor Perry (15.7 ppg) and junior wing Arthur Kaluma (15.1 ppg) join Carter as three of the top 13 scorers in the Big 12 Conference.

Kansas State is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. The Wildcats average 14.29 offensive rebounds per game, which is the 13th-best mark in the nation. Individually, David N’Guessan is the third-best rebounder in the Big 12, and leads the conference in total offensive rebounds. He and Kaluma combine for 17 rebounds per game.

K-State is one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NCAA, as its 30.5 shooting percentage from beyond the arc ranked 293 among all Division I teams.

Like West Virginia, Kansas State has a negative turnover margin this season.