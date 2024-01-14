MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has its first Big 12 win of the year taken care of. The Mountaineers’ prize for upsetting No. 25 Texas on Saturday? Facing an Oklahoma team that was ranked No. 9 in last week’s AP Poll.

Here is everything you need to know about WVU’s Big 12 road contest against the ninth-ranked Sooners:

WVU basketball vs. No. 9 Oklahoma game information

WVU basketball vs. No. 9 Oklahoma matchup preview

Another nationally ranked foe awaits Josh Eilert’s Mountaineers, but this time, West Virginia will hit the road. WVU is just 1-7 against Oklahoma since the start of the 2020 season.

Big 12 play has not exactly been kind to the Sooners, either. After defeating Iowa State to open up league play two Saturdays ago, Oklahoma has dropped back-to-back league games. That includes Saturday’s loss against No. 3 Kansas in the Phog.

Pat Suemnick has been one of West Virginia’s leaders in recent days. He is averaging 9.75 points and five rebounds per game over the last four contests, and has made back-to-back starts. He is coming off a career-high 16 points in the win over Texas.

RaeQuan Battle continues to lead WVU in scoring this season. He is averaging 20.2 points per game. West Virginia currently has four active players averaging at least 10 points per game, though only Quinn Slazinski (14.4 ppg) has played enough games to qualify for statistical leadership in the conference and NCAA.

Guards Javian McCollum and Otega Oweh pace the Sooners in scoring at 15.0 and 14.2 points per game, respectively. Oweh has the third-best shooting percentage (58.3) of any Big 12 player this year, while McCollum ranks sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (2.4).

Porter Moser is in charge of the fifth-best scoring offense and sixth-best scoring defense in the Big 12. Moser’s defense has been especially stout at limiting its opposition from beyond the arc. Oklahoma’s opponents are shooting just 27.6 percent from three-point land this year, the 10th-lowest percentage in the country.

Oklahoma got off to a 10-0 start to this season. West Virginia is searching for its first win in the Lloyd Noble Center since Feb. 5, 2018.