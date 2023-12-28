For the second time in four years, the West Virginia University men’s basketball team will take on Ohio State at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Ohio State enters the Legends of Basketball Classic with an impressive 10-2 record, and the Buckeyes received 10 votes in this week’s AP Poll. They currently hold the No. 4 scoring defense (65.1 points allowed per game) and the No. 6 scoring offense (79.4 points per game) in the Big Ten. Only two other teams in the conference (Purdue, Michigan) are shooting the three-ball better than Ohio State (37.9%).

“They’re a physical team,” WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert said. “They do a lot of things very, very well. They shoot the ball very, very well, but just like any team, they have their weaknesses as well.”

Sophomore guard Bruce Thornton (17.4 points per game) and fifth-year forward Jamison Battle (14.1 points per game) currently lead the Buckeyes in scoring.

“Both those guys present challenges themselves,” Eilert said. “Battle is as good a shooter at that size as you’re going to see across the country, and [with] Thornton, it’s going to be a constant challenge to figure out how we try to keep the ball out of his hands. He’s a dynamic three-way scorer, and he does a lot for their team.”

With fifth-year center Jesse Edwards one week into his rehab following wrist surgery, the WVU offense is operating through fifth-year guard RaeQuan Battle. Battle scored 29 points in each of his two games since rejoining the team’s active roster.

Senior guard Kerr Kriisa is third on the team in three-point makes (10) despite playing in just three contests following his nine-game suspension to start the year. Kriisa is averaging 11.7 points and 7.7 assists this season. No other player on the team is averaging over three assists per game.

The Mountaineers are scoring the fewest points per game (67.8) in the Big 12. The next xlosest team (Oklahoma State) is scoring almost six more points per game than WVU. Eilert’s team is also allowing the second-most points per game (68.8) in the conference.