The Big 12 Conference announced that the next two home games for 13th-ranked West Virginia men’s basketball as the Mountaineers are unable to meet COVID-19 thresholds.

The postponed contests in question are the Mountaineers’ home clashes with TCU on Jan. 16 and with Oklahoma State on Jan. 19. This is the Mountaineers’ fifth postponement or cancellation thus far this season.

The next scheduled contest for West Virginia is on Jan. 23 at Kansas State.