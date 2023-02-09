Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) tips off the ball in game against Texas (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball returns to the road on Saturday to face the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

WVU men’s hoops at No. 5 Texas game information

Date: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

TV channel: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Texas leads 16-10 since 1973

Last meeting: No. 7 Texas 69, West Virginia 61 at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 21, 2023

WVU at Texas matchup preview

West Virginia is on a good run, having won five of its last seven games. One of those two losses, though, came at the hands of Rodney Terry’s Longhorn squad.

The first leg of the series was close as neither team led by more than single digits. In fact, West Virginia even held a two-point lead at halftime, but WVU’s lack of ball security came to haunt the Mountaineers in the end as Texas pulled away just enough to earn a road win.

Since then, both teams have had some strong performances. Texas, however, is coming off a loss, falling to Kansas by eight points on the road.

WVU, on the other hand, just completed its second win over a ranked opponent since its meeting with Texas. When it heads to Austin, it aims for its first ranked win away from home.