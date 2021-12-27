WVU men’s hoops gets votes, but stays on outside of AP Top 25

West Virginia men’s hoops is still on the outside looking in at the AP Top 25 poll in week eight.

The Mountaineers were unable to crack Monday’s rankings for the eighth straight week, despite picking up its eighth victory in a row over Youngstown State on Dec. 22. The win over the Penguins also happened to be WVU’s largest of the season, with the 30-point margin marking the squad’s widest thus far.

WVU received 52 votes in the poll, the third-highest tally among unranked teams this week behind Oklahoma (62) and Illinois (72). The Mountaineers saw a five-vote drop-off from the previous week.

Baylor sits atop the list for the third straight week, and is one of four Big 12 teams to earn a spot in week eight. No. 6 Kansas joins the Bears in the top ten, while No. 17 Texas and No. 25 Texas Tech round out the list. Oklahoma and West Virginia are the only unranked teams in the league to get votes.

On a positive note for the Mountaineers, they did creep up in the NCAA Evaluation Toll (NET) rankings after the victory over Youngstown State, moving from No. 39 to No. 36. Just two weeks prior, WVU was outside of the NET top 50.