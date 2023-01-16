MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s difficult schedule continues Wednesday as another Top 25 team comes to Morgantown in the form of Number 14 TCU.

Here’s everything you need to know.

No. 14 TCU at WVU men’s basketball game information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 17-4 since 2013

Last meeting: West Virginia defeated TCU 70-64 in Morgantown, West Virginia on March 5, 2022

No. 14 TCU at WVU men’s basketball matchup preview

It may sound strange, but maybe TCU is just the team West Virginia needs to face at this moment in time.

West Virginia (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) is in the midst of a five-game losing streak and is looking for its first win since beating Stony Brook on Dec. 22. The 14th-ranked Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) are coming off a dominant victory over No. 11 Kansas State, which halted TCU’s two-game losing skid.

The last time TCU came to Morgantown was last year’s regular-season finale. That West Virginia team, mired in a seven-game slide, broke out of its slump to end the regular season on a high note. The opportunity is there for WVU to do the same this time around.

It will be more difficult, though, as Bob Huggins said Monday that TCU head coach Jamie Dixon has the most-talented team he’s had since taking over the Horned Frogs. TCU is led by junior guard Mike Miles Jr., who averages 19.0 points per game. Miles is the second-leading scorer in the Big 12 and is a future NBA player, according to Huggins.

Dixon’s Frogs and Huggins’ Mountaineers each average 78.1 points per contest this year. However, TCU has the second-worst shooting percentage from the floor, and the worst shooting percentage from three-point land in the Big 12. One thing that TCU does very well, though, is rebound. The Horned Frogs are the best rebounding team in the league overall and average a conference-best 12.6 offensive rebounds per game. They also averaged the fewest turnovers per game in the Big 12.

West Virginia won each of the first 11 meetings with TCU after joining the league. WVU is 6-4 against the Horned Frogs since the 2017-18 season. Huggins and company have never lost to TCU in Morgantown.