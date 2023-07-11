MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2023 men’s soccer schedule.

In their second year as an affiliate member of the Sun Belt Conference, the Mountaineers will play 17 regular-season matches, including nine at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. WVU will also play three exhibition matches before the start of the season.

The season gets started with two exhibition matches on the road – Saturday, Aug. 12 at the College of Charleston and Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Radford – before coming home for the final exhibition match against the University of Charleston (W.Va.) on Saturday, August 19.

The Mountaineers officially open the season at home on Thursday, August 24, against Cal Baptist before also hosting Bucknell, Monday, Aug. 28.

WVU hits the road for the first time after that, heading to New Haven, Connecticut for a matchup with Yale on Friday, Sept. 1 as well as contest in the nation’s capital against American on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Mountaineers will return home on Sept. 9 for a matchup with Portland before heading back out on the road to open Sun Belt action against UCF in Orlando on Sept. 15.

WVU comes back to Morgantown for two games, taking on Dayton on Sept. 19 and Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern on Sept. 22.

Heading back on the road, the Mountaineers will take on UNC Greensboro on Sept. 26 before going to Atlanta to battle Georgia State in a conference matchup.

Three of the next four games will take place at Dick Dlesk Stadium, beginning with Loyola Maryland in WVU’s final non-conference game on Oct. 4 before taking on James Madison on Oct. 8. After a road contest at South Carolina on Oct. 13, the Mountaineers return home to play in-state rival Marshall on Oct. 18.

West Virginia plays its final two road games on Oct. 22 at Coastal Carolina and Oc. 27 at Kentucky before closing out the regular season in Morgantown on Halloween against Old Dominion.

All dates, times and locations are subject to change. Information about tickets for the 2023 home slate, will be announced at a later date.