MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Highlighted by four matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2022 spring schedule has been announced.

The Mountaineers are set to play in six total exhibition fixtures, featuring collegiate, international and professional competition. WVU will play host to Wright State on Saturday, March 26, in Morgantown, as well as VCU on Saturday, April 2. The squad’s two other home matches this spring include a date with Canadian club Athlete Institute FC on Thursday, April 14, and Maryland on Saturday, April 23.

All four home matches are free for all fans.

Spring competition commences on Saturday, March 5, when the Mountaineers travel to the Steel City to take on Pittsburgh RIverhounds SC of USL Championship. From there, WVU plays back-to-back home matches against Wright State and VCU, before it hits the road again for a trip to Navy on Saturday, April 9, in Annapolis, Maryland.

The spring concludes with the Athlete Institute FC and Maryland matches at home.

“We’re looking forward to the challenges ahead with the schedule of games this spring,” WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “We have spent the first two months of the semester working towards the RIverhounds fixture, which is a nice reward for the guys’ hard work and will be an excellent test for them.

“After that, we get one game per week against stiff competition to help get us in a good routine, try some new methods and explore different options. The team understands that our work right now can impact our success this fall, and we have our eyes fixed firmly on that prize.”

The Mountaineers went 12-3-6 in 2021, and reached the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 1981. The squad finished No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings, good for its highest finish in the poll’s history.

WVU was seeded No. 11 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time it earned a national seed in the event since 2007. The club also finished 8-0-3 at home, good for its first unbeaten campaign at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium since 2007.

All dates, times and locations are subject to change.