MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU men’s soccer (8-0-4, 1-0-3 Sun Belt) faced a deficit at home for the first time this season, but the Mountaineers came back to draw 2-2 with James Madison (4-3-4, 0-2-2 Sun Belt) at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers trailed early when James Madison scored a 28th-minute goal off the foot of Kevin Larrson.

Five minutes later, WVU knotted the score at 1-1 on one of its most spectacular goals of the year. In the 34th minute, junior defender Frederick Jorgensen lined up for a free kick on the near side of the field from 20 yards out. Jorgensen struck the ball perfectly, and it bent into the top left corner of the goal past the outstretched hands of JMU keeper Sebastian Conlon.

James Madison struck first in the second half with a goal of the foot of Cameron Arnold, but WVU would find the equalizer once more in the 63rd minute.

WVU sophomore forward Yutaro Tsukada dribbled down the far-right sideline before delivering a cross to redshirt senior forward Sergio Ors Navarro, who delivered the header into the back of the net to tie things at 2-2.

Senior Jackson Lee prevented disaster in the closing minutes by making a save on a two-one-one James Madison attack to keep the score tied at 2-2. Lee finished the game with five saves.

The Mountaineers hit the road to face South Carolina (4-5-2, 2-1-1 Sun Belt) in Columbia for their next match Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.