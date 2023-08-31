MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team hits the road for the first time this season on Friday to take on Yale. Kickoff from Reese Stadium in New Haven is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The match will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Justin Gallanty and Shawn Mecchi on the call. Live stats will also be available on WVUsports.com.

Friday’s match is the second meeting all-time between the two programs with the first coming last season, a 2-1 victory for Yale at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Since that loss, the Mountaineers have not dropped a match at home in their last seven contests.

In its last match, West Virginia defeated Bucknell, 2-0, Monday evening in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have yet to allow a goal this season after opening the year with a 3-0 win over California Baptist. Senior Jackson Lee has earned both shutouts in goal and has made six saves in the process.

Sophomore Marcus Caldeira found the back of the net for the third time this season against the Bison while senior Yutarto Tsukada scored his first goal of the season. Tsukada, junior Frederik Jorgensen, and fifth-year Thomas Decottignies each collected assists.

Friday will mark the season opener for seventh-year head coach Kylie Stannard and Yale after going 7-4-5 in 2022.

Juniors TJ Presthus and Max Rogers return to the team after being named All-Ivy League last year. Rogers led Yale with six assists in 2022 and had the game-winning goal against the Mountaineers in last season’s matchup.