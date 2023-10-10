MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The unbeaten streak is at 12 games. The weeks-ranked streak is now at six in a row.

The West Virginia men’s soccer team (8-0-4) enters this week as the No. 7 team in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. WVU fell four spots from where it was ranked last week, but still maintains a spot well inside the top 10.

The Mountaineers are ranked inside the top 10 for a fifth straight week. This is after WVU started the season unranked.

Dan Stratford’s crew checks in at No. 10 in this week’s Top 25 poll from Top Drawer Soccer. TDS had WVU ranked fourth in the nation in last week’s poll.

West Virginia played to a draw in both matches last week, tying visiting Loyola (Md.) 1-1, and visiting James Madison 2-2 on Sunday.

WVU hits the road this week for another Sun Belt Conference contest against South Carolina (4-5-2). The Mountaineers are only eight days away from their highly anticipated, sold-out match against No. 1 Marshall (11-0).