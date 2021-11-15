WVU men’s soccer seeded, earns first-round bye in NCAA Tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Dan Stratford and WVU men’s soccer are getting ready to “defend Dlesk” one more time.

The Mountaineers are the No. 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and will host a second round contest Sunday against either Virginia Tech or Campbell after enjoying a bye in the opening round.

WOW — @WVUmenssoccer is the No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament.



The Mountaineers will HOST Sunday after a first-round bye, and will face either Virginia Tech or Campbell. — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) November 15, 2021

The selection committee delivered a seed to the Mountaineers after they fell short in the MAC tournament, losing to Georgia State 1-0 in the semifinals. But West Virginia’s resume speaks for itself this season with a trio of top-50 RPI victories over Pitt, Penn State and Bowling Green.

WVU ranked No. 13 in RPI this season, and also boasted a pair of draws against reigning national champ Marshall and perennial men’s soccer power Akron.

West Virginia joins MAC opponents Akron, Georgia State and Northern Illinois in the field of 48. NIU is the league’s automatic qualifier after winning the regular season and tournament championships, but the Huskies are not seeded.

Notably, Marshall is the No. 13-seed in the field, and will also host a second-round contest.

Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for more WVU men’s soccer postseason coverage.