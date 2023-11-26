MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One match. Ninety minutes. That’s all that separates No. 5 West Virginia from its first-ever appearance in the College Cup.

Standing in West Virginia’s way is a Loyola-Marymount (CA) team that has played 180 consecutive minutes of shutout soccer in this NCAA Tournament.

Below is everything you need to know about Saturday’s NCAA Quarterfinals matchup with LMU:

WVU men’s soccer vs. Loyola Marymount game information

Date: Dec. 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Tickets: WVUGAME.com

WVU record: 15-2-4, 5-1-3 Sun Belt

Loyola Marymount record: 10-4-6, 2-3-2 West Coast Conference

WVU men’s soccer vs. Loyola Marymount matchup preview

One of the four coveted spots in the College Cup in Louisville is on the line. Saturday’s match between No. 5 West Virginia and Loyola Marymount will pit two teams against one another who are both having magical postseason runs, and who have never made it farther than this round.

Despite a two-match losing streak to end the regular season, LMU earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Lions haven’t lost since, winning their opening-round match 4-2 over UC Irvine and then completing back-to-back 1-0 shutouts against No. 13 UCLA and a solid JMU squad out of the Sun Belt Conference.

Fifth-overall-seeded West Virginia is 2-0 in the national tournament. Following their first-round bye, the Mountaineers secured a 1-0 victory over Louisville on Nov. 19, and then a 2-1 win over Vermont on Nov. 25. Saturday’s win over the Catamounts punched Dan Stratford’s crew’s ticket to men’s soccer’s Elite 8 for the second time in three years.

This is the first journey to the Elite 8 for the Lions. It will also be their first game this postseason to be played outside of California.

Yutaro Tsukada scored his 11th goal of the season against Vermont. Max Broughton tallied the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute. Veteran keeper Jackson Lee made a season-high seven saves to give him one last home game at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

On the other side, Tyger Smalls (7) and Ryan Kingsford (6) have combined for 13 goals this year. The Lions have only scored 25 goals this season, by far the fewest of any team remaining in the tournament. LMU’s keeper, Massimo Oedekoven Pomponi, has an 82.5 save percentage in 2023.