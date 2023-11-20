MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From now until the College Cup, the bottom-left quadrant of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament can run through Morgantown.

Below is everything you need to know about Saturday’s third-round matchup with Vermont:

WVU men’s soccer vs. Vermont game information

Date: Nov. 24, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Tickets: WVUGAME.com

WVU record: 15-2-4, 5-1-3 Sun Belt

Vermont record: 13-5-2, 4-3 America East

WVU men’s soccer vs. Vermont matchup preview

No. 5 West Virginia and Vermont will meet for the first time Saturday in the third round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament.

After a quarterfinal exit in the America East Tournament, Vermont took down Rider in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament before upsetting No. 12 UCF in Orlando Sunday evening.

Vermont enters the NCAA Third Round with the 16th-best goals-against average in the country (.791). Yaniv Bazini is also tied for the fifth-most game-winning goals in the nation with four.

WVU is one of nine nationally-seeded teams in the final 16 of this year’s tournament. The Mountaineers are the only team in their quadrant of the bracket with a designated seed, meaning they will host a quarterfinal matchup in Morgantown should they beat Vermont.

Junior offensive specialist Yutaro Tsukada has scored five goals in WVU’s last five matches, including the game-winner in the Mountaineers’ 1-0 win over Louisville in the second round of the tournament.

WVU has also allowed multiple goals in a single game just once in the last month (3-2 loss to top-seeded Marshall).