WVU men’s, women’s soccer land in national polls

For the first time since September 2019, both of West Virginia’s soccer teams are making an appearance in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

Daniel Stratford’s men’s team cracked the list, making a massive jump from unranked to No. 5 after a pair of rivalry upsets of No. 3 Pitt and No. 17 Penn State. They join Nikki Izzo-Brown’s team, who sits at No. 18 this week.

The men’s team is in the midst of a six-match unbeaten streak dating back to the spring season, including three wins and a draw to begin the 2021 campaign. It makes its first appearance of the Stratford era and since the week of Oct. 1, 2019, and is the highest ranking since Sept. 5, 2007 — ironically, Stratford’s senior year as a Mountaineer player.

Stratford’s Mountaineers return to the pitch against Ohio State on Friday before heading on the road for another ranked rivalry showdown with the defending national champion, No. 7 Marshall.

The women’s squad slipped five spots in the rankings after its second ranked loss of the season to No. 7 Penn State. It currently sits at 3-2-0, with its other loss coming at the feet of No. 4 Virginia at home.

The Mountaineers get the chance to recoup some ground on Thursday when they host No. 8 Georgetown, followed by another home game against Saint Francis on Sunday.