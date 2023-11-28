A tale of two halves if there ever was one, but West Virginia got it done. WVU (8-4) ends the regular season with a 34-31 win over Baylor, and is heading into the postseason with back-to-back wins under its belt. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to West Virginia's comeback road win that started with a dominant offensive showing. They also have post-game comments from head coach Neal Brown.