”Upset about the media poll”: Neal Brown releases steam at Big 12 Media Days – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Big 12's preseason poll reached WVU coach Neal Brown during what was supposed to be a relaxing beach vacation. Thursday at Big 12 Football Media Days, he defended his team, and explained why it is capable of proving doubters wrong. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern react to Brown's comments and other news from the final day of the two-day event.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Long before three WVU offensive linemen were named to PFF”s Preseason All-Big 12 First Team, it was clear that the football team’s offensive foundation would be anchored by the veterans in the trenches.

“We’ve been together for the past three years, so there’s a lot of camaraderie between all of us,” center Zach Frazier said. “I think we all have high expectations for ourselves. I think we’ll rise up to them.”‘

Frazier, guard Doug Nester and tackle Wyatt Milum all received first-team honors from PFF earlier this week. The WVU offensive line is expected to boost one of the most explosive run-games in the Big 12 when paired with a talented running back room.

The big men are using the same disciplines that they used to find their success along the line of scrimmage when going through unsupervised summer workouts with the rest of the offense.

“If we see one person doing the wrong thing or the wrong technique, we’ll call him out immediately and tell him [that he] can do that better, or redo it just completely again,” Nester said. “So, without the coaches there, it’s really just all on us holding each other accountable.”

Frazier believes that their meticulousness will pay off come fall when the players are acting on muscle memory and instinct.

“This league is so close,” Frazier said. “Those little details are really what makes the difference between winning and losing, especially in this league when the margin for error is so small.”

There’s a fair share of lightheartedness too, but everything is centered around competition. It wouldn’t be summer football without conditioning.

“If we’re running sprints, it’s who can finish first,” Nester said. “We might be running 10-yard sprints and we’re all yelling at each other saying that we won

Off the field, friendly competition extends to the golf course, basketball court, or whatever environment is suitable for an impromptu wrestling match. After a few years of the same faces, their bonds have stronger ties.

“We’re getting so close within that o-line room that we can talk to each other how we want,” Nester said. “We’re literally just like a bunch of brothers. [That] is really what it is. I think it’s just a great room to be a part of.”