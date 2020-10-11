WVU offense emphasized passing game, deep ball during open week

West Virginia seeks progress in the passing game as it looks forward to the resumption of Big 12 play Saturday against Kansas.

Head coach Neal Brown said the Mountaineers focused on all aspects of the aerial attack during their open week, placing additional emphasis on completing deep passes. WVU failed to record a completion of 20 yards or more in the win over Baylor.

“We’ve gotta be able to throw the football downfield, and we attempted several of those vs. Oklahoma State, only connected with one, and we really didn’t do a good enough job against Baylor. On the two, I guess we had three, downfield throws, we didn’t connect,” Brown said. “I think there’s plenty of blame to go around for why we’re not doing as well as we should in the throwing game. I think there’s some easy solutions, and we’ll be better when we play the Jayhawks here.”

Since his coaching career began in the early 2000s, Brown has led a variety of different offenses. Some of those units have been among the best in the nation, while others, including last year’s WVU offense, were young, inexperienced and often inefficient.

After three games in 2020, Brown thinks his current unit is somewhere in between those two extremes.

“We’re young, we’ve got some deficiencies at some spots. We’ve got some areas where we’re not playing as good as we need to,” Brown said. “There’s some things that we can do probably from a coaching standpoint and a scheme standpoint to help them out, and that’s what we’re exploring.”

In an exclusive interview for The Neal Brown Show, the head coach explained that WVU needs to limit its mistakes moving forward.

“I will say this: if you look at the statistics of it, outside the turnovers in the second quarter against Baylor, we’re not really putting ourselves in bad positions,” Brown said. “We’re not really going three-and-out. We’re just doing some things that are undisciplined where we’re not doing a good enough job extending drives or making those game-changing plays that need to be made.”

Watch a replay of the latest episode of The Neal Brown show here.

WVU hosts Kansas Saturday at noon ET.