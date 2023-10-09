MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced the start time and television network partner for West Virginia’s upcoming Week 8 football game against Oklahoma State.

WVU (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) will take on the visiting Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 21. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Mountaineers are 5-9 all-time against OK State. WVU ended the 2022 regular season with a victory in Stillwater. That was West Virginia’s first win in the series since 2014. WVU is looking for its first home win over Mike Gundy’s group since 2013.

A winner of six of its last eight games dating back to last season, WVU is in the midst of a four-game winning streak but will put that winning streak on the line this Thursday against Houston (2-3, 0-2 Big 12). That game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

Oklahoma State is at home this week, taking on Kansas on Saturday.

A 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Oklahoma State means WVU will go at least eight weeks into the regular season without playing a noon game.