The Big 12 Conference has announced the start time and television network partners for next week’s Week 11 games.

West Virginia (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) will once again play in primetime, as the Mountaineers travel to Norman to take on the nationally-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (7-2, 4-2 Big 12).

That game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on Fox.

The Mountaineers had their most complete performance of the season Saturday night in a 37-7 victory over visiting BYU. Oklahoma, however, lost on the road at Oklahoma State in the final scheduled game of the storied Bedlam series between the two in-state rivals. The final score was 27-24; Oklahoma has lost back-to-back games by a combined eight points.

WVU, on the other hand, has won two straight games by a combined 43 points.

West Virginia is 3-11 all-time against the Sooners. WVU ended a lengthy losing streak to Oklahoma last season in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are looking for their first win in Norman since 1982.