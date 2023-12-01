MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a three-game road trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Dec. 2, to take on St. Bonaventure.

Tipoff against the Bonnies is set for 12 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 11 a.m. Saturday’s contest against St. Bonaventure will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call.

Additionally, Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now, with Michael Minnich and Warren Baker on the call. Live stats and game notes are available on WVUsports.com.

Tickets for Saturday’s contest can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located inside the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum.

In the spirit of holiday giving, Wednesday’s game will be Holiday Hoops with the Mountaineers. Fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed toy to participate in a halftime Teddy Bear Toss with all of the stuffed toys being donated to local charities.

West Virginia (6-0) and St. Bonaventure (2-5) meet for the 24th time on Saturday with WVU holding an 18-5 lead in the all-time series. Additionally, the contest marks the third consecutive matchup between the two teams in Morgantown, where WVU is 10-1.

The two teams last met on Dec. 8, 2012, when WVU picked up a 67-47 win inside the Coliseum.

The Bonnies come into Wednesday’s game after falling to Canisius, 63-56, on Nov. 30, inside the Reilly Center in St. Bonaventure, New York.

St. Bonaventure features three double-digit scorers, including Dani Haskell, who is averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game. She is joined in double figures by Nadechka Laccen and Isabellah Middleton, who score 13.0 and 12.1 points per game. Laccen is pacing the Bonnies on the glass, with 6.7 rebounds per game.

SBU is led by coach Jim Crowley, who returns this season to the Bonnie for his second stint as head coach. He holds a career mark of 384-400 and is 260-236 during his time at SBU.

St. Bonaventure and the Mountaineers have a similar opponent this season in Loyola Maryland. WVU claimed its first win of the season, 74-39, while the Bonnies won on the road 55-51.

WVU is coming off a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, from Nov. 23-25, where the Mountaineers played three games at the 2023 Discover Puerto Rico Shootout. West Virginia collected three straight wins at the event, downing George Washington, 54-51, on Nov. 23, before rolling past Charlotte, 84-56, on Nov. 24. WVU closed out the tournament with a 73-55 win over Southern Illinois to move to 6-0 on the season.

The six straight wins to open the season are the most since WVU won 13 games to open the 2017-18 season. Coach Mark Kellogg’s six wins in his first season are the most consecutive wins to open a first-year coach’s tenure in program history.

Junior guard JJ Quinerly (16.3), fifth-year senior guard Lauren Fields (13.2) and sophomore guard Jordan Harrison (12.8) pace WVU’s offensive effort as the trio average double-digit scoring per game. The trio all average over 2.5 steals per contest, serving as the only NCAA team in the country with three players averaging double figures and over 2.5 steals.

Redshirt junior guard Kyah Watson is pacing WVU in rebounding, with six boards per game.

West Virginia has held its opponents to just 17.8 percent from three this season which is the second-best mark in the country. They add top-15 rankings in scoring defense (50.5), steals per game (14.2), turnover margin (9.33) and turnovers forced per game (14.7)