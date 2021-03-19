WVU opens outdoor track season at home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team opens the 2021 outdoor regular season by hosting the annual Stan Romanoski Open on Saturday, March 20, at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park.



The meet is set to begin with field events at 10 a.m. ET, while running events are scheduled to commence at 2 p.m.



The Stan Romanoski Open is named in honor of the former men’s cross country and track and field head coach from 1958-80. After piloting the programs for nearly 25 years, Romanoski put together a 109-81 cross country record, along with a 70-39-1 track and field record.



Saturday marks the first of four potential outdoor home meets for the Mountaineers this spring. Last year’s outdoor track and field season was canceled due to COVID-19. WVU will be joined by West Liberty, Point Park, Salem, California University (Pa.), Pitt, Frostburg, Kent State, CCBC Essex, Carlow, Wheeling, Glenville State and Rio Grande.



The Mountaineers last saw action at home on May 4, 2019, when WVU competed in 13 events at its third and final home meet at the new Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park.

West Virginia is coming off an indoor season that last saw action in the Big 12 Championships, from Feb. 26-27, in Lubbock, Texas. The weekend was highlighted by a first-place finish in the women’s distance medley relay, as the team of junior Hayley Jackson , junior Tessa Constantine , redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe and freshman Jo-Lauren Keane crossed the finish line in a time of 11:21.35.