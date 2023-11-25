It all felt too similar.

A slow second half preceded a clutch drive from junior quarterback Garrett Greene that appeared to seal a victory. Once again, the Mountaineers took a lead with less than a minute remaining. Greene hopped, skipped and exclaimed as he and his teammates mobbed freshman Jahiem White after the go-ahead touchdown.

And through it all, he kept his helmet on his head.

Greene’s 29-yard scoring connection with White stamped a last-minute 34-31 win over Baylor (3-9, 2-7) in the regular-season finale Saturday in Waco. The victory marks WVU’s (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) first eight-win season since 2018.

It also shouldn’t have been that close.

WVU outgained Baylor 365-86 in the first half. The Bears earned just three first downs and ran 17 total plays. They possessed the ball for less than 11 minutes and attempted just four passes.

Baylor couldn’t find any rhythm, and the Mountaineers’ defense did its part too, but Baylor kick returner Richard Reese returned two-straight kickoff returns for touchdowns (96 yards, 93 yards) that kept the Bears in the game with a 27-14 halftime score.

As it has all November, the WVU offense operated surgically in the first half. Fresh off a 200-yard rushing performance, Big 12 Freshman of the Week Jahiem White (17 carries, 133 yards) tallied over 100 yards rushing in the first half on just nine carries. Junior quarterback Garrett Greene (16-for-25, 269 yards, two touchdowns, 14 carries, 103 yards, two touchdowns) connected with freshman Traylon Ray for a 30-yard score to go up 7-0, and he added rushing scores of 23 yards and one yard in the second quarter to contribute to WVU’s 27 first-half points.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson – who started in place of injured redshirt junior Blake Shapen – didn’t have to do much in the first half with the Bears’ two touchdowns on special teams, but he found his groove in the third quarter. Robertson completed his first nine passes – including a 38-yard touchdown pass to Ketron Jackson Jr. to cut the WVU lead to 27-21 – and Baylor took a 28-27 lead at the end of the third quarter. Robertson also added 33 rushing yards.

While the Bears’ found their legs on offense, Greene and the Mountaineers went ice cold. WVU achieved just two first downs in its first four drives of the half. Their 74 yards on those four drives ended in three punts and a turnover on downs. White rushed for just 20 yards in the half, and Greene attempted six passes on those four drives.

Baylor’s special teams’ touchdowns kept the Bears in the game, but its field goal unit also aided the Mountaineers. Kicker Isaiah Hankins missed two field goals on the night, including a 32-yarder with 1:14 left in the game that set up WVU at its own 22-yard line.

After four-straight fruitless drives, WVU capitalized at the last possible moment. Greene completed three-of-four passes for 63 yards – and also scrambled for 17 more – to lead a rapid drive that ended in the 29-yard game-winner from Greene to White with 23 seconds on the clock.

On the final drive, WVU star center Zach Frazier suffered a leg injury after helping carry Hudson Clement past the first-down marker on the first play of the drive. Fighting through the pain, Frazier hobbled off the field without stopping the game for an injury timeout. WVU head coach Neal Brown had burned all three timeouts on Baylor’s drive, so a pause for an injury would have produced a 10-second runoff. Brown noted postgame that Frazier will likely miss WVU’s bowl game with the injury, so that could be Frazier’s last play as a Mountaineer.

To make things even more poetic, defensive back Marcis Floyd added pressure on Robertson’s Hail Mary attempt, and Floyd deflected Robertson’s pass behind the line of scrimmage. There wasn’t even a competitive pass to which one could hold their breath.

Still, the exhales from WVU fans may have registered on the Richter Scale.