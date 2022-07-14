The Mountaineers will suit up in their unique threads, which pay homage to West Virginia, for the Backyard Brawl

ARLINGTON, Texas — WVU fans aren’t the only ones who are pumped about WVU football’s sleek new uniforms.

The program unveiled its Nike Country Roads Uniform back in June via a series of social media posts. One of those posts included player reactions after a surprise reveal at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Nearly a month later, those student-athletes are still hyped about their news threads, which they’ll wear for their season opener against Pitt.

“I like them,” wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton told Gold and Blue Nation Wednesday at Big 12 Football Media Days. “I like definitely the helmets, and I think the font on the front, the West Virginia, is real different.”

(Photo courtesy WVU Athletics)

This special edition uniform is deeply intertwined with one of the hallmarks of the Mountain State: the winding country roads that were immortalized in John Denver’s classic song.

The uniform features a white jersey, pants and helmet with blue and gold trim. The blue trim on the sleeves and numbers showcases an illustration of the country roads that weave their way throughout the state, while the gold trim, specifically on the helmet, resembles a center road stripe.

(Photo courtesy WVU Athletics)

That unique design really hits home with All-American offensive lineman Zach Frazier.

“I love them,” Frazier said. “Just all the details of it, how well thought out it was, and to introduce them in our opening game against Pitt, I couldn’t be more excited.”

Frazier is used to representing his home state. The Fairmont native has proudly worn the Flying WV for the past two seasons. But when the Pitt game rolls around, he’ll quite literally be wearing his hometown on his jersey, too.

“Even the details in the numbers where it has every main country road, I even went up to the jersey, found my hometown just by the roads,” Frazier said. “It’s special. It really is…To be one of those people, to represent your state, it means everything, especially seeing your city on the map, on your uniform, I can’t put it into words, really.”

According the program, these exclusive uniforms will only be worn once, but if the Mountaineers beat the Panthers in their opener, Ford-Wheaton hopes they won’t just be a one-time thing.

“If you start out hot, there’s no reason to change uniforms,” he said. “I wanna wear them as much as we can, honestly, my last year.”

So far, fan feedback about the new threads has been every bit as good.

“In my 20 years here in the athletic department, it’s one of the most well-received and popular things we’ve done,” said Matt Wells, the Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs at WVU. “I think this one [has] universally been praised.”

The Backyard Brawl returns Sept. 1 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.